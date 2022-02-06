Sunday Quiz: Entertainment news this week

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
This week, television actor Karishma Tanna got married to her beau Varun Bangera, Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta released on Netflix, and actor Sunil Grover underwent bypass surgery. Apart from these, a lot of other things happened in the world of entertainment. Are you sure you know them all? Take this quiz and find out.
Have fun!
