Sunday Quiz: Entertainment news this week

January 30, 2022 10:00:41 am
January 30, 2022 10:00:41 am
Have you been following what is happening in the life of your favourite stars and which are the new films and web series which have released this week? Do you know the name of Shehnaaz Gill’s first music video? And, do you know who plays the lead role in Pam & Tommy? Test yourself in our quiz on all the things that have happened in showbiz this week.
Do share the quiz with your friends and compare your score!
