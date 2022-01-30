scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Must Read

Sunday Quiz: Entertainment news this week

Take our Sunday quiz and test your knowledge about your favourite actors and films this week.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 30, 2022 10:00:41 am
entertainment quizLet's take out some time for entertainment.

Have you been following what is happening in the life of your favourite stars and which are the new films and web series which have released this week? Do you know the name of Shehnaaz Gill’s first music video? And, do you know who plays the lead role in Pam & Tommy? Test yourself in our quiz on all the things that have happened in showbiz this week.

Do share the quiz with your friends and compare your score!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, 11 celebrity photos
Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 30: Latest News

Advertisement