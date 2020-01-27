Stunned and saddened: Celebrities react to Kobe Bryant’s death

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and several others died after their helicopter went down in Southern California. (Photo: Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and several others died after their helicopter went down in Southern California. (Photo: Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Celebrities on Monday took to social media to express shock and sorrow at the death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant. 41-year-old Kobe, regarded as one of the greatest players of the sport, died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, which also killed his daughter along with seven others.

John Legend tweeted, “I am so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

Ellen Degeneres wrote on Twitter, “Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.”

Jamie Foxx shared a picture of Kobe Bryant with his family on Instagram and captioned it, “Just can’t take this one. Sending up prayers to your beautiful family. This hurt is for a lifetime… @kobebryant you will be missed for eternity. REST IN POWER.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger also offered his condolences. He tweeted, “Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant…a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process….”

Priyanka Chopra uploaded a photo on Instagram showing Kobe with his daughter and wrote alongside it, “Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba.”

Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter, “My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

Jeffrey Wright tweeted, “Kobe literally just broke the internet. Life is just so beyond our capacity to control. May his loved ones and those of all who perished find peace.”

What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP

Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief. @kobebryant — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2020

When I first came to America … it was Kobe, Shaq and the Lakers that made me fall in love with basketball. Kobe’s amazing talent, professionalism and love of the game was palpable. I’m so deeply saddened by this tragedy and send my love and prayers to all the families. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 27, 2020

Akshay Kumar posted on Twitter, “Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter, Gianna. What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven.”

“Doesn’t matter if u weren’t a huge fan of the game cos he transcended it as a sportsman,a family man,a true inspiration! Can’t even imagine what his family is going through after losing both Kobe & Gianna. Life is so damn fragile. RIP legend #KobeBryant #RIPKobeBryant #BlackMamba,” Sophie Choudry said via Twitter.

Sharing a photo of himself and Kobe Bryant, Vin Diesel wrote, “Heavy heart today… to the family, please know how much he impacted all of our lives and will live on in our hearts. Sending the deepest of condolences to all involved. Our prayers… for the family of this true hero.”

