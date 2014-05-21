Split is not a publicity stunt: Katie Price

Katie Price said that she does not want her children to get affected by the split. (Source: Reuters)

Model Katie Price says that her recent split from third husband Kieran Hayler is not a publicity stunt.

Price, 35, who is six month pregnant with Hayler’s second child after welcoming their first baby Jett Riviera last August, accused him of having an affair with her best friend, reported Digital Spy.

“To those who think my current situation is a publicity stunt, you couldn’t be more wrong. This situation is awful enough without such snide comments,” she said.

The model said that she does not want her children to get affected by the split. “I don’t want to say too much about what’s happened with me and Kieran – for which I apologise – but I’m very conscious that a number of lives have been turned upside down by recent events.”

“At the moment I need to sort out what happens from here, taking into account first and foremost my children.”

