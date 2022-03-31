South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are married now, see first wedding photos

Here’s some good news for Binjin fans, as Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s first wedding photos are here. On March 31, the actors’ agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam released a statement, “Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead.”

The agencies continued, “We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

Check out the photos from the agency here:

Hyun Bin with Son Ye-jin at their wedding (Source: Actor’s agencies) Hyun Bin with Son Ye-jin at their wedding (Source: Actor’s agencies)

Hyun Bin with Son Ye-jin pose at their wedding. Hyun Bin with Son Ye-jin pose at their wedding.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin worked together in the film The Negotiation and the 2019 hit drama Crash Landing on You. They confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February of this year. Son had shared a photo of a mini wedding dress with the caption, ““I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes, it’s him. It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny?” the Something in the Rain star wrote.