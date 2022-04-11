South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin jet off for their honeymoon, watch video

South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who shot to international fame after their show Crash Landing On You, have jetted off for their honeymoon, reportedly to the US. The star couple got married on March 31, in a private wedding that was attended by family and a few friends from the industry. A video of the couple, arriving separately at the airport is doing the rounds. In the clip, Hyun Bin reaches the airport first, greets the paps courteously, while Son Ye-jin arrives later.

Watch the video here

In January this year, Son Ye-jin revealed that she was getting married to her CLOY co-star in an Instagram post. Sharing a photo of a wedding dress, she told her overjoyed fans that she would be tying the knot. “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes, it’s him. It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny. And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness,” she said.

On March 31, her agency shared wedding photos of the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BinJin PH Shippers (@binjinshippersph)

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred in the film The Negotiation together, prior to CLOY. “My first impression of [Hyun Bin] was that he had really great skin and hair, and I thought he must be an actor that actresses are really into,” Son had said, as quoted by Soompi. Apparently Hyun Bin decided to work on the film only because Son was in it. Later, in 2019, they starred together in Crash Landing On You, which revolved around a love story between a North Korean officer and a South Korean heiress.