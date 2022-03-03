South Korean star Song Joong-ki returns to social media with new photos after a long break, fans demand Vincenzo Season 2

South Korean star Song Joong-ki returned to Instagram after two months and shared several photos of himself, dressed in a suit. Fans were instantly reminded of his last venture Vincenzo, where he played a deadly Italian consigliere. The actor, who joined Instagram only recently, had shared his last post on January 2.

Song Joong-ki shared photos from his latest photoshoot, without captions. The new posts also featured his dog. Fans commented on the posts, requesting a Season 2 of Vincenzo. One fan wrote, “My favourite Mafia man!” Others wrote, “Missed you, please post more often!” Others called him ‘corn salad’ referring to his character in Vincenzo, where Cha-Young — played by Jeon Yeo-been — called him ‘corn salad’.

Vincenzo didn’t achieve peak popularity in just South Korea, it maintained its position in the top 10 TV shows on Netflix in the world, and ranked fourth on Forbes list of most-viewed Korean series of 2021. In the show, Song Joong-ki, a lawyer and member of the Italian mafia, returns to South Korea to unearth gold hidden in a residential plaza. However, he finds himself trapped in a series of bizarre adventures as a company has illegally taken over the building. In his bid to root out corruption, he returns to his dark mafia methods, while evading the Interpol.

Song Joong-ki is one of the top Hallyu stars after shows like The Innocent Man, Descendants Of The Sun, The Arthdal Chronicles and Vincenzo. The actor had steered away from the limelight after he announced divorce from his DOTS co-star, Song Hye-kyo.