South Korean star Seo Ye-ji breaks silence on controversy with former boyfriend Kim Jung-hun: ‘Stemmed from my immaturity…’

South Korean star Seo Yea-ji has made a formal apology, a year after she was caught in a controversy regarding her ex-boyfriend, actor Kim Jung-Hun. The It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actor received brutal flak after the Korean outlet published a report that included text messages between her and Jung-hun, alleging that she had demanded him to get the script of his 2018 drama to be modified to remove physical contact between him and his co-star, Seohyun.

While her agency responded to the statement at the time, Yea-ji had not said anything at the time. She had kept a low profile and withdrawn from the drama, Island.

However, now she seems to have finally opened up on the subject. Her statement reads, ” First, I sincerely apologize for the fact that I’m conveying my feelings so late through these written words. Seeing all of the reproach and the many things that have been said about me, I have been taking time to reflect on myself up until now. I would like to sincerely apologize for making many people uncomfortable due to my shortcomings. Once again, I sincerely bow my head and apologize for the fact that I have disappointed you greatly.”

She concluded, “All of this stemmed from my immaturity, and I will work hard to behave more carefully in the future and show you a more mature version of myself.”

Last year, Seo’s agency described the scandal as “personal immature feelings in a romantic relationship” in an official statement. “Kim also made a request to Seo, who was filming a different drama, to not film kiss scenes,” the statement had added. Apart from these allegations, Seo Ye-ji had been accused of bullying and extortion by her school friends.

Seo Ye-ji has starred in highly successful shows, including Lawless Lawyer and It’s Okay To Not Be Okay which brought her international fame. The actor is now preparing for her next drama, Eve, and was spotted at its script-reading session.