South Korean star Nam Joo-hyuk faces more bullying and school violence allegations, agency denies claims: ‘Groundless’

South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency has denied the second round of allegations against the actor. Last week, a person claimed to have been bullied by the star during their school days. In an interview to a news outlet, they claimed to have been bullied for six years. The actor’s agency had issued a severe warning and rubbished the allegations, and announced that they had taken legal action against the reporter, their source and the publication in which the interview was first published.

Now, another news outlet published an interview with a second person, who also attended high school together with Nam Joo-hyuk and said that he was also a victim of school violence at the hands of the actor and his friends. The person said that they had decided to come forward after seeing that the agency had sued their classmate and denied their claims.

According to the new accuser, Nam Joo-hyuk forced them to turn on their smartphone data hotspot against their will and that he constantly took their smartphone in order to buy paid games and in-game items. “During school, Nam Joo Hyuk had my smartphone more often than I did,” the person said. “Since my parents were the ones who had to pay [for the games and in-game items] that he bought on my phone, I asked him for the money to pay for them, and he responded, ‘Why do I have to give it to you?’ In the end, he never repaid me.” If he tried turning down Joo-hyuk’s requests, the actor and his friends would form a ring around him and force him into physical fights.

Joo-hyuk’s agency rubbished the second round of allegations and released a statement, “We checked, they’re groundless.”

Nam Joo-Hyuk rose to fame with his shows Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Start Up and the recent Twenty Five-Twenty One.