Lee Seung-gi addresses break-up rumours with Lee Da-in: ‘Please blame me for my flaws…’

South Korean star Lee Seung-gi has opened up about his relationship with actor Lee Da-in. In May last year, it was revealed that Seung-gi and Da-in are dating. However, rumour mills are now abuzz about their break-up.

Lee Seung-gi denied the news and addressed the matter through his official website. He wrote, “I think our (Lee Seung-gi and the fans) past year has been one where we hurt each other and lacked communication, so after much consideration, I am finally opening up.”

He further added, “The first reason why I didn’t talk much in the midst of all the commotion was because I believed that my thoughts would not be clearly conveyed with emotional words. I thought by doing that, there would only be greater misunderstandings and wounds. Secondly, I feared that what we talked about would be leaked to other outlets or distorted into more rumours, which would hurt more people and be used as further gossip. So I hope you understand why I’ve been silent, despite some of you asking me to clarify my position.”

The actor concluded, “There have been no changes in my stance or affairs since last year’s dating news. I didn’t comment further on that part, and I didn’t feel much need for it. I’m sorry if you were upset about this, and I want to comfort all of you. Please blame me for my flaws, and I ask for your understanding.”

A singer and actor, Lee Seung-gi is known for his shows A Korean Odyssey, Vagabond, My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho and The King Two Hearts. Lee Da-in has starred in Hwarang and Alice among others.