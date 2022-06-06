scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Lee Seung-gi addresses break-up rumours with Lee Da-in: ‘Please blame me for my flaws…’

South Korean star Lee Seung-gi has opened up about the rumours surrounding his break-up with Lee Da-in.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 3:36:38 pm
Lee Seung-giLee Seung-gi addresses rumours of break-up with Lee Da-in (Photo: Instagram/ Lee Da-in, Lee Seun-gi)

South Korean star Lee Seung-gi has opened up about his relationship with actor Lee Da-in. In May last year, it was revealed that Seung-gi and Da-in are dating. However, rumour mills are now abuzz about their break-up.

Lee Seung-gi denied the news and addressed the matter through his official website. He wrote, “I think our (Lee Seung-gi and the fans) past year has been one where we hurt each other and lacked communication, so after much consideration, I am finally opening up.”

Also Read |Lee Min-ho’s agency denies reports of him dating Yeonwoo: ‘They’re just acquaintances’

He further added, “The first reason why I didn’t talk much in the midst of all the commotion was because I believed that my thoughts would not be clearly conveyed with emotional words. I thought by doing that, there would only be greater misunderstandings and wounds. Secondly, I feared that what we talked about would be leaked to other outlets or distorted into more rumours, which would hurt more people and be used as further gossip. So I hope you understand why I’ve been silent, despite some of you asking me to clarify my position.”

The actor concluded, “There have been no changes in my stance or affairs since last year’s dating news. I didn’t comment further on that part, and I didn’t feel much need for it. I’m sorry if you were upset about this, and I want to comfort all of you. Please blame me for my flaws, and I ask for your understanding.”

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crorePremium
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crore
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
More Premium Stories >>

A singer and actor, Lee Seung-gi is known for his shows A Korean Odyssey, Vagabond, My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho and The King Two Hearts. Lee Da-in has starred in Hwarang and Alice among others.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement