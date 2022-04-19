South Korean star Lee Joon-gi tests positive for Covid, shooting for Again My Life stopped

South Korean star Lee Joon-gi had to halt filming for his drama Again My Life after testing positive for Covid-19. On April 18, his agency released a statement.

The statement read, “This morning (April 18), our agency actor Lee Joon-gi tested positive for Covid-19. After filming today, Lee Joon-gi had symptoms of poor condition. Following the results of his self-test kit, he underwent a rapid antigen test for professional use at the designated hospital and ultimately received a positive result. Before all of his activities, Lee Joon Gi has frequently been taking rapid antigen tests and PCR tests.”

The statement continued, “Currently, Lee Joon-gi does not have any symptoms besides a mild sore throat. All of his planned activities have been cancelled and he will take measures in accordance to guidelines of health authorities. As we prioritize our agency actor’s health and safety, we will do

everything we can so he can recover his health.”

Lee Joon-gi, who is one of the top Hallyu stars, is starring in the drama Again My Life, which has received high ratings in South Korea for the past few weeks. Though the actor has tested positive for the virus, there will be no changes in the broadcast schedule. The show can be viewed on Rakuten Viki.

Again My Life revolves around a prosecutor who gets brutally murdered while trying to take down a politician. He is given a chance to begin his life again.