South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk passes away: Reports

Kim Ki-duk passed away due to COVID-19 complications. (Photo: Reuters)

South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Friday in Latvia, reported Lithuanian news website LRT.

Kim Ki-duk was known for his arthouse films. His popular movies include Samaritan Girl, 3-Iron, Arirang, Pietà and One on One.

In a career of over two decades, Kim Ki-duk won several awards at Berlin International Film Festival, Venice Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival.

Kim Ki-duk made his directorial debut with Crocodile in 1996. He gained international fame with the 2001 film The Isle after it screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

His last movie was 2019’s Dissolve.

