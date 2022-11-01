South Korean actor, singer Lee Jihan dies in Seoul Halloween stampede

South Korean actor and singer Lee Jihan died in the horrific Halloween stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday. The news was confirmed by 935 Entertainment, the agency that handled Lee Jihan’s work. He was 24.

In the horrific incident, which took place on Saturday, as many as 151 people have died and 82 were left injured. Thousands of people had attended the Halloween party in Seoul’s Itaewon district, leading to the unfortunate circumstances.

According to NDTV, the agency issued an official statement which read, “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Ato Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, who are in deep grief due to the sudden demise of the actor.”

The statement further read, “Lee Jihan was a sweet and warm friend to all. We can’t believe that we won’t be able to see the infinitely bright and innocent actor Ji-han who always smiled and greeted us anymore”

The late 24-year-old artist rose to popularity after participating in Korean singing competition Produce 101. He then forayed into acting with television show Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday had shared his condolences after the incident. He had tweeted regarding the incident and written, “Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared national mourning on Sunday. In a statement, Yoon said, “A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night.” The President also called for reviewing the safety of festivity sites and directed officials to ensure swift treatment for the injured. This was the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic, attended by around 1,00,000 people, mostly youngsters.