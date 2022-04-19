South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho makes first public appearance since controversy, gets mobbed at airport

South Korean Actor Kim Seon-ho, who has almost vanished from public view since October 2021, was seen at the airport as he returned from Thailand to Seoul. The actor was in Thailand shooting for his show Sad Tropics. He had remained on the cast, despite being involved in a raging controversy, as the filming for the show was scheduled to begin in the winter of 2021.

Korean outlet Dispatch shared a video of the actor at the airport, greeting the paparazzi who were taking numerous photos of him. His managers quickly took him to the car. Fans commented on the video, thanking the outlet for sharing the video and wrote comments on how much they missed him. One wrote, “We miss you.” Another added, “Korea be good to him, We love him.” A third wrote, “Look at those eyes, why so sad?”

Kim Seon-ho, who had shot to fame with shows such as Start-Up and Hometown Cha Cha Cha, was mired in a controversy last year after his former girlfriend had written an anonymous post, accusing him of emotional abuse, saying that he even forced her to get an abortion. Kim Seon-ho apologised for his behaviour. Dispatch later conducted a lengthy investigation and spoke to his friends and family, who insisted that he had been framed. The outlet showed that contrary to what the woman mentioned in her post about them having to keep their relationship a secret, the couple was spotted at a cafe. Messages between her and Seon Ho were disclosed where she ‘apologised’ for lying about her whereabouts on one occasion.

Kim Seon-ho kept off social media and fans have been waiting for news from him.