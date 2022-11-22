Song Joong-ki, Lee Sun-gyun walk the red carpet at International Emmys; K-drama The King’s Affection wins big

South Korean stars Song Joong-ki, Im-Siwan, Rain and Lee Sun-gyun walked the Red Carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awarded Emmys to television creators and performers from eight different countries including the U.K., South Korea, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette had hosted the ceremony.

Song Joong-ki attended the ceremony to present the International Emmys Directorate Award, which was awarded to vice chairwoman of CJ Group, Miky Lee, while Lee Sun-gyun was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his starring role in the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain. The production team of the show The King’s Affection attended the grand event, and the show bagged the award for Best Telenovela.

Song Joong-ki is one of the prominent Korean stars, as his shows Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles and the 2021 mafia-drama Vincenzo brought him international show. He is currently starring in another thriller series, titled Reborn Rich, which hasn’t released on Netflix as yet and is streaming on Viki.

Meanwhile, Sex Education bagged the award for best comedy. Other shows awarded include Vigil for drama series, and Love on the Spectrum- Season 2 for non-scripted entertainment. Dougray Scott won for best performance by an actor while Lou de Laâge won in the actress category.