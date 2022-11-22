scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Song Joong-ki, Lee Sun-gyun walk the red carpet at International Emmys; K-drama The King’s Affection wins big

Song Joong-ki attended the Interntional Emmys in New York to present the International Emmys Directorate Award, which was awarded to vice chairwoman of CJ Group, Miky Lee, while Lee Sun-gyun was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his starring role in the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain.

Song Joong-kiSong Joong-ki and Lee Sun-gyun at International Emmys (Photos: Instagram/ International Emmys)

South Korean stars Song Joong-ki, Im-Siwan, Rain and Lee Sun-gyun walked the Red Carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awarded Emmys to television creators and performers from eight different countries including the U.K., South Korea, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette had  hosted the ceremony.

Also Read |Song Joong-ki, the master of icy glares: From Nice Guy to Vincenzo, how he made the anti-hero look just so good

Song Joong-ki attended the ceremony to present the International Emmys Directorate Award, which was awarded to vice chairwoman of CJ Group, Miky Lee, while Lee Sun-gyun was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his starring role in the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain. The production team of the show The King’s Affection attended the grand event, and the show bagged the award for Best Telenovela.

Song Joong-ki Song Joong-ki at Emmy Awards (Photo: Instagram/ International Emmys)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Song Joong-ki is one of the prominent Korean stars, as his shows Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles and the 2021 mafia-drama Vincenzo brought him international show. He is currently starring in another thriller series, titled Reborn Rich, which hasn’t released on Netflix as yet and is streaming on Viki.

Meanwhile, Sex Education bagged the award for best comedy. Other shows awarded include Vigil for drama series, and Love on the Spectrum- Season 2 for non-scripted entertainment. Dougray Scott won for best performance by an actor while Lou de Laâge won in the actress category.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 05:08:47 pm
Next Story

Is sambrani or dhoop good for newborns?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement