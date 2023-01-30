scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Song Joong-ki confirms marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, announces pregnancy: ‘She has been by my side, supporting me…’

Song Joong-ki, who was earlier married to Song Hye-kyo, has confirmed his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders.

Descendants of the sunDescendants of the Sun star Song Joong-ki is married Photo: Instagram / Song Joong-ki)
South Korean star Song Joong-ki’s agency confirmed that the actor will be marrying British actor Katy Louise Sanders. On January 30, the actor took to his official fan cafe to share news of his marriage and wife’s pregnancy through a letter. In the letter, Song Joong Ki revealed that he registered his marriage with Katy Louise Sanders.

Soong Joong Ki wrote, “Hello. This is Joong Ki. Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.”

Also Read |Song Hye-kyo says she is ‘happy’ amid speculation surrounding Song Joong-ki’s new relationship: ‘I see the world in white…’

He added, “We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us. And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple.”

“As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction. I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what. Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki’s fan club) who provide the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion,” he further added.

Earlier, when the star’s photos with Katy went viral, his agency confirmed that the duo is in a relationship. It said, “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship. We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports.”

The agency recently said, “The wedding ceremony will be held separately, but nothing specific has been decided yet.” They added, “The two will spend their newlywed life going back and forth from South Korea and the United Kingdom.”

Song Joong-ki was earlier married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo. The couple finalised their divorce in 2019.

