Song Joong-ki addresses ‘nonsensical’ rumours about his wife Katy Louise Saunders, says it made him angry: ‘None were true…’

South Korean star Song Joong-ki addressed the rumours surrounding him and his new wife, Katy Louise Saunders after announcing the news of their marriage. Katy is also expecting their first child together. Speaking about the malicious speculations surrounding her, Joong-ki said that many assumed that he married her as she is a single mother. He revealed that he was rather angry about the rumours, till Katy calmed him down.

Talking to GQ Korea, Song Joong Ki talked about the rumours saying, “At first, I was fine. It was an everyday occurrence for us, and even if many people know about it, our love wouldn’t change. But then, when the nonsensical stories kept growing, I got angry honestly. Except for the name of the university that she attended (Milan Bocconi University), none of the rumours were true. When my anger was growing, Katy told me, ‘You don’t have to be angry with these people.’ I can’t say much about it here, but she is that kind of a person. She guides me toward a positive direction and balances me out.”

Speaking further about Katy he said, “If I had to explain what kind of a person Katy is, I can tell you lots of stories about what a nice person she is. But since today’s interview is limited in time and space, I won’t be able to tell you everything. Simply put, she is a friend who gives me trust in many aspects. For example, there are thoughts and philosophies that I usually have, and she is a woman who convinces me that they are correct. [She is] a friend who often tells me, ‘That sounds like you’.” Song Joong-ki and Katy registered their marriage last month after confirming their relationship in December.

Song Joong-ki and Katy are currently in Hungary for his drama My Name is Loh Kiwan shoot. They were seen leaving from Incheon airport in Seoul. It was their first public appearance as husband and wife. Song Joong-ki was earlier married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo in 2017, and the couple’s divorce was finalised in 2019. The two stars did not explain what was the reason behind their short marriage and requested fans for privacy.