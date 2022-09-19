Song Joong-ki, the master of icy glares: From Nice Guy to Vincenzo, how he made the anti-hero look just so good

When Song Joong-ki stares with that deadpan expression in a show, you know there’s going to be trouble. And you can’t wait.

South Korean star Song Joong-ki might serve those dashing boy next-door looks, but he ensures to clear all misconceptions with his on-screen characters. He has tried riveting variations of the anti-hero, and with his near-perfect blank look and deadly tones, it’s as if he was just born for such roles. His most impressionable performances being the bitter Ma-ru in the 2014 revenge drama Nice Guy and the mafia consigliore in the 2021 drama Vincenzo.

In Nice Guy, Song Joong-ki experimented with an unusual character — an angry young man, ready to unleash hell upon his former lover — for whom he had once sacrificed everything. Song Joong-ki had made the convincing transition from a cheerful, naïve boyfriend who tried to prove his love by going to prison for his lover and returned a bitter man from jail, disillusioned that his ex-girlfriend quickly moved on with her life and married a rich CEO.

As anger courses through him like bile, he decides to use the CEO’s rebellious stepdaughter against her and gradually falls in love with her. Nice Guy was pulsing with venom, full of twists, turns and grey characters who made terrible decisions — a narrative that wasn’t seen in the popular K-dramas of the time.

Song Joong-ki in Nice Guy Song Joong-ki in Nice Guy

Song Joong-ki was powerful with his screen presence and already had the beginnings of the cold, blank deadness that would be perfected by Vincenzo. It’s this unnatural composure that sets him apart from his contemporaries. It’s almost unthinkable to see him dissolve in tears for the heroine over a heartbreak—-no the stakes must be far higher. Even in Descendants of The Sun, a romantic and thrilling drama, Song Joong-ki, played the smooth military officer in love with a doctor, but even at high pressure points in the show, he did not resort to excessive outburst of tears or yelling. He has always let his eyes speak, and quiet tears have conveyed more than what words will say. Even though DOTS had rather contrived and far-fetched narrative, the show sailed through entirely because of the charisma of the leads.

Vincenzo is a grimly delightful watch for several reasons. Apart from the crazy chaos and madness, Song Joong-ki’s portrayal of an Korean-Italian mafia ‘who is scum and cleans up other scum’ is just far too enjoyable, he makes you enjoy watching him beat up the villains. He doesn’t claim to be a saint; he knows that his methods are a tad unconventional. While his mode of revenge — throwing pig’s blood on a criminal CEO — is almost hysterical, the finest scene of his career was his march down to the criminals who had made the fatal mistake of killing his mother. The scene is almost a work of art—the butchers sitting around a table and laughing, while Vinzenzo walks in, shooting the man who had killed his mother—and everyone gets up terrified. He doesn’t kill them yet, but he promises that they would all die an excruciatingly painful death, and stares them down with a rather grilling blank stare. Before leaving, he gives the parting shot to OK Taecyon’s ear—-as a little teaser. Needless to say, he keeps to his promise and brings upon them horrific deaths, something that would make George RR Martin proud.

A still from Vincenzo (Photo: Netflix) A still from Vincenzo (Photo: Netflix)

It’s no surprise why Song Joong-ki is one of the top Hallyu stars—-because he can make anti-hero look just that good, so good that you almost begin to question your own morals. His next show is a crime one too, sign us on.