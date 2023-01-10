Song Hye-kyo says she is ‘happy’ amid speculation surrounding Song Joong-ki’s new relationship: ‘I see the world in white…’

South Korean star Song Hye-kyo is basking in the success of her latest show, The Glory. The actor played the role of a vengeful woman, who is out to ruin the lives of the people who tortured her in school. The actor said that she was glad that she could express such dark and intense emotions, something she had never done before.

Speaking to Elle, she said, “There were many dynamic scenes in which Dong Eun expresses her emotions. I was excited to express the emotions that I had never [portrayed through acting] before. I felt so happy lying down in my room after I finished filming the difficult scenes.”

She mentioned that she did not monitor her scenes much while filming as she feared acting within a ‘mold’. She shared, “I am satisfied with Moon Dong Eun.” When asked how she wanted her character Moon Dong Eun to look outwardly, she replied, “I wanted her to look exhausted and weak. A person determined to take revenge might gain weight, but I thought it would be more pleasurable when the perpetrators were beaten by a weak and small person whose appearance makes them think, ‘What’s so scary about that person?’ Initially, I was planning not to change my clothes that often, but since the character’s job is a teacher who stands in front of children, I had to look more neat and tidy.”

Recently, there has much scrutiny regarding Song Hye-kyo, ever since her ex-husband, Song Joong-ki announced that he was in a relationship with a British woman. The ‘Song-song’ couple as they were called, tied the knot in 2017 and their divorce was finalised in 2019. While the estranged couple have never revealed what went wrong in their relationship, there has much speculation. In fact, it was recently assumed that Song Hye-kyo cancelled press meetings for The Glory promotions as she did not want to address any questions regarding Song Joong-ki.

When asked in ‘what colour she views the world now’, she mentioned that she is at peace, “It is in white. I have finished my project well, so I feel less concerned, and I have nothing else to get ready for which is why I am feeling happy and comfortable without any worries.”

The Glory Part 2 is expected to release in March, this year.