Song Hye-kyo is overwhelmed after Park Hyung-sik gifts her a coffee truck on The Glory set and says she’s pretty: ‘Find strength’

Park Hyung-sik sent an encouraging gesture of support to Song Hye-kyo for her latest drama, The Glory. Song shared on her Instagram stories that Hyung-sik had sent a coffee truck to the sets of The Glory. The show marks her reunion with her Descendants Of The Sun writer, Kim Eun Sook. Tagging Park Hyung Sik, Song-Hye kyo shared two photos of the coffee truck and thanked him.

In The Glory, Song Hye-kyo plays the role of a former victim of brutal school violence who takes revenge on her bullies after becoming the elementary school homeroom teacher of her bully’s child. Referring to character in the drama, Park Hyung-sik wrote on the banner, “Teacher Moon isn’t scary. She’s pretty.” Park Hyung-sik and Song Hye-kyo became close after he joined the same management label, United Artist Agency. Even though he has moved to a new agency, the two remain close friends.

The banner next to the truck reads, The Glory: Please drink a refreshing beverage and find strength! From Hyung Sik.”

(Photo: Instagram/ Song Hye-kyo) (Photo: Instagram/ Song Hye-kyo)

Song Hye-kyo is one of the highest paid South Korean actors, and known for shows such as The Descendants Of The Sun, Encounter and Now We Are Breaking Up. She was earlier married to her DOTS co-star Song Joong-ki for a year, before the two abruptly announced their separation.

On the other hand, Park Hyung-sik has starred in shows such a Happiness, Soundtrack#1, and Strong Girl Bong-soon. He is close friends with BTS member V, and forms the ‘Wooga Squad’ with the vocalist, Park Seo-joon, Peakboy and Choi Woo-shik. His show Soundtrack #1 finished early in April, and is expected to release on Disney Plus Hotstar soon, though the date has not been announced. In fact, V had commented on Hyung-sik’s post, asking why the show was so short as there were only four episodes. The show also starred Han So-Hee, who is known for My Name, Nevertheless and Abyss.