Song Hye-kyo in That Winter, The Wind Blows: An underrated gem, which outshone her role in Descendants of the Sun

It’s ironic that Song Hye-kyo, one of the faces of the Hallyu wave, doesn’t truly get the credit she deserves in most of her shows. She would be presented with a seemingly complex character with layers, which are somehow peeled off roughly, without much explanation.

Song Hye-kyo, one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, has starred in some of the highest-rated Korean shows that raged through the country as well as abroad—in particular her show Descendants of The Sun, the ultimate soapy, melodramatic and swoon-worthy series that spurred the Hallyu wave to astronomical heights. It’s the story for die-hard romantics—an army officer falls in love with a strong-willed doctor while they’re stationed in some fictional Mediterranean city. Together, they rescue refugees, battle bomb blasts, operate on Prime Ministers and survive earthquakes, and somehow manage to have an enthralling romance. With such series, you don’t expect much logic, and the story works overtime to convince you not to do so. DOTS stretched the limits of believability in every possible way and showed heart-warming nuances of Song Joongki’s Yoo Si-jin, but somewhat failed to give Song Hye-kyo the same character development. Her personality, as vivacious and intriguing as it was in the beginning, witnesses a slow decline till she almost becomes a plot device to further Si-jin’s narrative. As a result, even a scene that’s meant to be impactful, such as when she sees a bloodied Si-jin in front of her, falls rather flat despite her hysteria. Her contribution to the story was lost in all the blistery romance and she seemed to be outshone by Kim Ji-won and the male leads.

(Photo: Viki) (Photo: Viki)

Encounter with Park Bo-gum was a far more mature story, where she plays a CEO, struggling with herself on a daily basis. She falls in love with the feisty employee Jin-hyuk, a man younger than her, and together they navigate the minefield of their relationship. We are constantly told that she hides her emotions; she’s almost portrayed as a martyr. While she did delve into the agonised suffering that Soo-hyun undergoes—being a divorcee, or getting involved in all sorts of politics, you name it—-her acting became entirely too restrained after a point. Soon, she started paling next to Park Bo-gum, who was far more effusive with his emotions.

Moreover, she was compelled to play the ‘noble’ card, where she insisted on making a meaningless sacrifice that every K-drama heroine does, diminishing her chances of actually using this opportunity as a standout role. The show was a bittersweet slow burn of a romance, but Song Hye-kyo once again, was fading to the sidelines despite being the main lead.

She embodied a similar role in her recent series, Now We Are Breaking Up, where she played a rather cold CEO who has been scarred by love, and is rather unnecessarily cruel to the man who is actually interested in her. While she had a chance to show how broken her character is, a little more than she could in Encounter, the series was a rejig of old K-drama tropes and served nothing new, becoming rather predictable and staid.

Yet, there’s one particular standout role, back in the 2014 show, That Winter, The Wind Blows. It’s a rather unusual and peculiar premise, where she plays a blind heiress Oh Young, looking for her brother. Zo In-sung, plays the role of Oh-soo, who is desperate to pay off his debts and pretends to be her long-lost sibling. Overcome by his need for money, he tries schooling her, insisting that she behave. In one of the most emotional dialogues of the show, she hits back asking why he hasn’t asked about her eyesight. “You are telling me that I am cruel, when you return after so many years and don’t even ask what happened to me? I wasn’t blind when you left, you know that.” The series had some impeccable dialogues that kept its storytelling afloat, and most of them belonged to Song Hye-kyo.

Later, Oh-soo falls in love with her, of course. It was a rather strange story as she reciprocates his feelings later—but it was one of her best roles. Song Hye-kyo sunk into the role of being a broken, blind and suicidal woman, who is struggling to shut down from the world outside. She can be acidic and difficult, and makes it clear that she can survive on her own, owing to her battered and dysfunctional family history. Oh-soo is just as much of a mess—but spending time with this unusual woman, changes him a little.

She wants to die, while he is doing his best to live, and their bond, strange as it seems at times, heals them both. That Winter, The Wind Blows actually shows character development and healing for a rather complex character, something that Song Hye-kyo didn’t witness in DOTS or Encounter. It’s truly soapy in the end, and for those who cherish such melodrama, it’s actually more enjoyable than DOTS.

That Winter, The Wind Blows, for all its faults, was actually one of the shows where Song Hye-kyo explored greys in her role and her anguish felt visceral. She wasn’t out-glossed by the male lead and could hold her own in the show, without melding into the background. Song deserves more of such layered and biting roles, rather than just being used as a device to further a man’s story.