Shweta Basu Prasad’s Digital Playlist: Blind Date

Director: Clovis Cornillac

Language: French

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Rated: Adult

Platform: Netflix

Logline: A passionate pianist and a soulful puzzle maker who treasures silence aren’t the best neighbors, but things get interesting when they start to date.

“Love thy neighbor,” said God. Not sure if he meant the next-door neighbors, the neighbouring countries, the ones we share seats with on public transport, etc. I am sure God meant, we must love one and all, as we love ourselves.

But is it really possible to love our neighbors, even if they are annoying as hell, noisy and interfering? What if the neighbor asked us out on a date?

This week I recommend Clovis Cornillac’s 90 minutes French rom-com Blind Date, available on Netflix.

The film starts with a coy yet passionate pianist (Mèlanie Bernier) moving to Paris with the help of her feisty sister Charlotte (Lilou Fogli). She is ambitious and hardworking and loves her piano. After setting up her cozy apartment in the heart of Paris, the pianist goes through a sour experience on her first night at her new apartment, when she hears weird sounds coming from the wall. Scared and helpless, she runs to her teacher’s house where she spends the night sleeping on his couch. When she returns determined to her apartment to not give up, she realises that the sounds were all made up by her recluse neighbor (Clovis Cornillac) a puzzle maker. He likes scaring away his neighbors.

In the course of the film, they both refusing to give up on their apartments and do the best to annoy each other. Piano goes loud and he puts but in a grinder! Later, when they start communicating through the thin wall between them, the man nicknames her “Machine” (who is it?) and she nicknames him “Machin” (what is it) and this starts their love story. With several ups and downs, friends intervening and the game of hide and seek, they finally have a blind date.

The film released in 2015 and rates 6.6 on the IMDB and 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film traveled at some local and international festivals where it won several accolades.

So next time you hear your neighbor practising music or grinding masala, think about this movie and the possibility of a blind date!

(Shweta Basu Prasad is a National Award-winning actress, famed for Makdee, Iqbal and television show Chandra Nandini. Shweta is a graduate in mass media and journalism.)