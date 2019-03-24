Shraddha Srinath: Film industry is like life, you can’t plan for it

With hits like U Turn, Operation Alamelamma and Vikram Vedha, actor Shraddha Srinath got a footing in south cinema. And before she makes her Telugu debut with Jersey, she entered Bollywood with the recent release Milan Talkies. The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is set in Allahabad and revolves around Shraddha’s Maithili and Ali Fazal’s Annu.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Shraddha spoke on playing a small town north Indian girl, what she brings to the table from her experience down south and her upcoming projects.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Born in Kashmir, did films in south and now Bollywood. What did you learn from each phase of your life?

I have learnt that change is the only constant thing. We never stayed in one place for more than two years. We kept moving to new places, new schools, new neighbours and new bus numbers to remember. So it has just made me open to change and just knowing the fact that you can’t plan life and life will keep throwing bouncers at you and you must go with the flow. That is my mantra in life.

Q. Why did you sign Milan Talkies as your Bollywood debut?

It is not as if I selected Milan Talkies. I was open to doing films in Bollywood but was busy in the south and no one had approached me from here. Then (Tigmanshu) sir saw my south film Vikram Vedha and coincidentally he was casting for Milan Talkies. It was like I was waiting for this moment that someone will see my work and recognise my talent and what better to get a call from Tigmanshu Dhulia. Without even knowing the story, I decided I would do this film.

Q. After working in different industries, what are you bringing to the table in Bollywood?

I am just bringing some years of experience, some amount of grounded-ness. What I have done in south films, I have brushed that under the carpet and I am willing to learn some more. I am new. I am not some bigwig. For me it is an exercise in humility. You may have achieved whatever you have down south but to be a newcomer again, to be considered a debutante again, it is just that.

Q. Getting a footing in Bollywood is a challenge. How prepared are you?

I am not prepared at all. If people like me then that is great. If they don’t like me, nothing changes for me. I am an actor from the south originally. The film industry is like life, and you can’t plan for it. You can only hope for the best.

Q. You are also doing Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. Tell us more about the film.

The only person who was fixed was Ajith sir, who is playing Amitabh Bachchan’s role, for all the other characters, they were casting. And they had seen my earlier films and called me for an audition, I went for it and after two-three rounds of auditions, I got it.

Q. What’s your role in Nani’s sports drama Jersey?

It is the story about this guy who had quit cricket long time ago, and decides to take it up again. It is an abnormal decision that you left cricket 10 years ago and now you want to go back. Everyone mocks his decision. I play his partner. So how his decision affects her life, this is the whole story.

Q. Did you notice any change in your industry in the aftermath of the first wave of the #MeToo movement?

Nothing. I still see the same kind of songs being shot. I still see the same kind of lewd lyrics being written. I have also worked with some co-actors who were very kind in the sense that they knew what was going on and before a scene they would rehearse and tell me that ‘Shraddha I am going to come this close to you and I am going to hold you like this and this is the distance I will maintain,’ in a very professional manner. You could see that they are making an effort to make you feel comfortable. I have worked with such people also. It is an ongoing change, it won’t happen overnight. It will take a lot of time. It will take years and a lot of effort.

Q. Any dream director or actor you would like to work with in Bollywood?

Vishal Bharadwaj, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, Sriram Raghavan, so many of them. I am a huge fan of their films, so I would love to work with them. Among actors, Rajkummar Rao is everyone’s heartthrob, including mine. Ayushmann Khurrana is great. Vicky Kaushal is great. So, yeah why not!