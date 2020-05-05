Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts with ‘Tareefan’ dance video

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in music video “Bhula Dunga”, also starring Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram) Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in music video “Bhula Dunga”, also starring Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is keeping herself sane during the lockdown by exploring TikTok. The singer-actor recently shared a video in which she can be seen dancing on the popular track “Tareefan” from Veere Di Wedding.

In the first few seconds of the song, Gill showcases her acting skills and later, she breaks into the hook step. The video has received over a million views on TikTok.

On Monday, Shehnaaz Gill also gave a throwback to her song “Bhula Dunga”, which also featured Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. In the behind-the-scenes video, Shehnaaz and Sidharth can be seen romancing each other.

Ever since she shared the video, fans of SidNaaz have been expressing their love for the Bigg Boss 13 stars.

On the work front, after a successful stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill participated in reality wedding show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which had to be called off mid-season due to coronavirus outbreak.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd