Shameless is India’s entry for Oscar in live-action short film category

Keith Gomes' Shameless clocks fifteen minutes. (Photo: Keith Gomes/Instagram/LinkedIn)

Shameless, a short film written and directed by Keith Gomes, will be the official entry from India in Academy Awards 2021. The film will compete in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 93rd Oscars ceremony.

Gomes said in a statement, “I observe human behavior and love telling stories about the human spirit. This world needs kindness and my films are a reminder to not get lost into technology. I have to thank my incredible cast and my crew of National and Oscar award winners. I make films with little funding from family and friends, everyone comes together with loads of love and passion. Couldn’t be more blessed.”

The film, which clocks fifteen minutes, stars Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal and Rishabh Kapoor. It delves into the loss of human spirit among us due to our increasingly technology-saturated modern world.

Sayani said, “My experience on Shameless was fantastic and now we are submitting to the Oscars, it’s a wow! Keith is wonderful as a director and very gentle with his actors and crew. Hussain, of course, is a great friend, and it was a ball working with him. We have a silent communication and understanding when it comes to improvisations etc. The character in Shameless, I had never done anything similar before. Loved the world Keith created and executed. I’m wondering if we do a second part of the story now.”

The film’s narrative revolves around a character played by Hussain Dalal who works from home. Due to his constant food orders, he finds himself trapped by Sayani’s pizza delivery girl.

Resul Pookutty, who won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire, is the sound designer of Shameless.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd