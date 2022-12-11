scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Sayyeshaa Saigal shares daughter Ariana’s first photo on husband Arya’s birthday: ‘Meet our baby girl’

Sayyeshaa Saigal dedicated a special post for Arya on his birthday and also introduced their daughter Ariana.

Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya with their daughter.
Actor Sayyeshaa Saigal introduced daughter Ariana to the world on husband Arya’s birthday. Sayyeshaa took to her social media handles and dedicated a special post for Arya and said he is  the best husband, father and human being. At the end of the birthday wish, Sayyeshaa wrote, “Meet our baby girl Ariana”. This is the first photo of the child shared by Sayyeshaa and Arya.

 

A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa)

The actor posted a beautiful video which was a compilation of the couple’s beautiful and romantic pictures. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday my love! You are the best husband, father and human being ever! We are so blessed to have you in our lives! Thank you for being mine. I love you forever and beyond! @arya_offl Meet our baby girl Ariana!” Fans in the comment section called them the ‘best’ and an ‘adorable’ couple.

According to reports, Sayyessha and Arya fell in love after the film, Ghajinikanth. They announced their wedding on Valentines Day in 2019. In July 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, Ariana. 

Earlier in an interview with The Hindu, Arya had opened up about his marriage and said, “Marriage is the most beautiful thing that happened in my life. As she’s also an actor, I do not need to elaborate on what happens on the sets and the situations that arise there. She’s a talented actor, and a great dancer; I want her to continue taking films, but it is she who is choosy about work.”

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 08:03:35 pm
