Sarabjit’s sister,daughters meet Salman Khan

The sister and daughters of Sarabjit Singh,who has been languishing in a Pakistan jail for the last 20 years,today met Bollywood actor Salman Khan,who has been seeking his release.

“Today,Sarabjit’s sister and daughters had come to meet Salman. They had come on the sets of ‘Dabangg 2’ at Mehboob Studio,” said a close associate of Salman.

Sarabjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur is actively working towards his release. He is married to Sukhpreet Kaur and has two daughters — Poonam and Swapnadeep.

The 46-year-old actor has begun an online campaign urging people to sign a petition to free Sarabjit.

The ‘Dabangg’ star plans to hand the petition to Pakistan government in a bid to free Sarabjit,who has been on death row in Lahore jail.

Earlier,on the micro blogging site Twitter,Salman had expressed sadness for Sarabjit’s family and wanted to launch his support for freeing him.

