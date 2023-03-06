scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Sania Mirza throws a grand farewell bash: Mahesh Babu, AR Rahman grace the starry event. See photos

Tennis star Sania Mirza threw a grand bash as she bid farewell to her innings on the court. A lot of celebrities graced her goodbye party, including AR Rahman and Mahesh Babu.

ar rahman at sania mirza partyAR Rahman and Mahesh Babu were clicked at the Sania Mirza party. (Photo: Rahman, Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

Tennis star Sania Mirza hosted a grand farewell bash in Hyderabad recently, as she bid goodbye to her illustrious innings on the court. A lot of celebrities were seen gracing the party, including names such as celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, Telugu star Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, Mozart of Madras AR Rahman among others.

Both Mahesh Babu and Rahman shared glimpses of the starry evening as they shared photos. Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Rahman shared two selfies from the night, one featuring the host Sania Mirza, and the other with Mahesh Babu. Mahesh also later reshared Rahman’s selfie and wrote, “Clicked by the legend himself!! Always a pleasure meeting you sir @arrahman.” AR Rahman reacted to his comment and wrote, “Lovely catching up with you Mahesh garu.”

 

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu took to social media to share a pretty-looking portrait of himself and his partner Namrata, along with Sania and a few other guests. He captioned it, “What a journey! So so proud of you Sania Mirza!” Rahman had written “Celebrating tennis icon Sania Mirza” along with the hashtags trail blazer and pride of India.

Also Read |Shahid Kapoor on his new home, keeping kids Misha and Zain away from limelight: ‘As a parent…’

 

Mahesh is currently shooting for his Trivikram film, which he will finish soon. He will then begin working on his epic movie with RRR director SS Rajamouli. The movie is said to be written by Rajamouli’s father, screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, who had also penned the Baahubali franchise. The feature will apparently be shot primarly in African jungles.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is currently riding high on the success of his last directorial RRR, which has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for its dance track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 12:47 IST
