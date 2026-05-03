‘I expected support’: Samay Raina confronts Sunil Pal on Kapil’s show, says learnt abuses from him

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia as guests, was one of the most highly-awaited episodes in the recent past. The biggest surprise in the new episode was Sunil Pal’s entry on the stage. The veteran comedian and Samay have a history of public rivalry, which the duo turned into jokes on the show. The segment showed them taking several digs at each other, with funny comebacks and playful roasting from both the parties.

The special World Laughter Day episode was an attempt of reconciliation between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal, as the duo even hugged each other while meeting on the stage. The playful banter between them started with Kapil asking Sunil, “Sunil bhai, aapne abhi inko (Samay Raina) maaf kar diya ki nahi kar diya, kyuki ye aapse bada pyaar karta hai genuinely (have you forgiven him or not, because he loves you a lot).”

“Inhone humaari itni maari sir uss time par (he criticised us a lot at that time),” Samay laughed and said. Sunil Pal folded his hands and replied, “Main toh request karta hu. Main kisi ko kuch nahi kehta (I don’t say anything to anyone).” “He has so many issues with me – that I throw grenades from my mouth, I don’t perform at carnivals. I don’t have any problem with you, just one – why don’t you brush your teeth?” Samay asked, leaving the audience in splits. “The days of brushing are long gone. I got here through a lot of polishing,” Sunil joked.

When Archana Puran Singh finally asked him, “But I want to ask Sunil aisa kya kia Samay ne? (what has Samay done)” The veteran comedian said, “Main ye kehta hu ki adab ki mehfil ho, pyaar karo Ghalib ko, aur inki mehfil ho toh sirf gaali bako (Samay’s gathering only has abusive language).”

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Samay was quick to give a comeback as he said, “Jaha tak baat gaaliyon ki hai, maine jo bhi gaaliyan seekhi hai, woh maine Sunil Paaji ke video se hi seekhi hai (I learnt how to abuse from Sunil sir’s videos).” Following Sunil’s shocked reaction, the Youtuber added, “Nahi ye nahi, inke video par comments se seekhi maine (I actually learnt from the comments under his videos).”

Later on in the episode, host Kapil Sharma asked Sunil about the story behind him wearing flip-flop during the actor-comedian’s film premiere. “I thought I should do something that makes me stand out among every other celebrity,” he responded. After which, Samay created a hilarious moment with an evident hesitation, and added, “He is always in flip-flops. He only sees shoes when they’re thrown at him.”

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The episode ended with an interesting segment of news debate, in which focused on discussing the boundaries of comedy and Sunil Pal was mostly questioned about his issues with other comedians’ jokes. Samay said in a heartfelt moment, discussing how Sunil Pal targeted him at his lowest phase despite both being from the same fraternity: “As a comedian, I genuinely feel bad. When we comedians get into trouble, the whole world attacks us, the media and everyone. That’s when we expect people from our industry to support us. But even then, you come in all guns blazing.. I feel bad.”

Sunil Pal-Samay Raina feud

Sunil Pal and Samay Raina were involved in a major public feud earlier this year, especially after the veteran comedian’s criticising videos about Samay’s show India’s Got Latent. Sunil slammed Samay Raina and others involved in the show, calling them “terrorists” for using inappropriate language. He publicly said that such people should face penalties and be imprisoned for “spreading filth”. Responding to his criticism, Samay called the comedian a “frustrated man” who doesn’t have mental peace, also suggesting that he was just seeking attention.