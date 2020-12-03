Sadhguru to turn RJ for Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho 2

Sadhguru's radio show is in the works. (Photo: Sadhguru/Instagram)

Yogi and author Sadhguru is set to turn RJ for Big FM’s Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho 2.

As per sources, work on the show will begin soon, and it will launch by the end of the year. This will be Sadhguru’s first attempt at hosting a radio show.

Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho launched in 2019 in a bid to bring about a positive change in society. Season 1 host Vidya Balan would usually open the episode with a thought-provoking monologue followed by engaging discussions around important subjects. The show also featured celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu and Neena Gupta among others.

