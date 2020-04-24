Sachin Tendulkar turns 47: Chiranjeevi, Abhishek Bachchan and other celebs wish ‘God of Cricket’

Sachin Tendulkar marked his 47th birthday on Friday. (Photos: Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Nivin Pauly, Sai Dharam Tej/Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar marked his 47th birthday on Friday. (Photos: Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Nivin Pauly, Sai Dharam Tej/Instagram)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 today. On the occasion, celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Abhishek Bachchan, Nivin Pauly and Sai Dharam Tej among took to social media to wish the ‘God of Cricket’.

Sharing a click of himself with Tendulkar, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket, India’s Pride and the One and Only Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt You will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Stay blessed!!”

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly tweeted, “Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt. Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #HappyBirthdaySachin”. Sai Dharam Tej also wrote on Twitter, “One man one billion heartbeats… wishing the #GodOfCricket @sachin_rt a very happy birthday”

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet read, “Happy birthday @sachin_rt Health, happiness, love and respect always. The sportsperson who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, continues to get immense love and adulation.”

Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket, India’s Pride and the One and Only Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt You will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Stay blessed!! pic.twitter.com/JZ9WujyXM8 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 24, 2020

Happy birthday @sachin_rt

Health, happiness, love and respect always. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 24, 2020

Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt . Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan! 😍#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/2bBXSmSZH3 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 24, 2020

One man one billion heartbeats… wishing the #GodOfCricket @sachin_rt a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/VQ4HMX9IJi — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 24, 2020

Cutting a cake on Sachin’s birthday as a 10 year old cricketer at my academy to meeting the legend recently. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt you are a force! Thank you for the inspiration!

Fan forever ❤️#Sachin pic.twitter.com/9SYfxCH8or — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) April 24, 2020

Yes @sachin_rt I lost all my hair praying for you for 24 years. Today I pray for you without any fear of losing anything :) Happy birthday Master 🤗 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/TbgqdY8DLX — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 24, 2020

Happy birthday to the legend #sachintendulkar!! God bless him to continue his good work.. pic.twitter.com/14sj6kncrj — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) April 24, 2020

Happy Birthday to the one & only #MasterBlaster @sachin_rt 🎉

The reason why so many of us started watching cricket and the icon who inspired millions even outside of cricket !

🤗♥️ pic.twitter.com/FoOoJS1uzx — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) April 24, 2020

To the man who isn’t just a cricketer to me, you conquered many hearts, made history & been a part of my childhood/teenage infact most part of my life .. Can’t thank you enough my god @sachin_rt Happy birthday. I still wish we could see you playing for India. #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/GBACaj0wCV — Harish kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) April 24, 2020

Comedian Vikram Sathaye and music composer Jasleen Royal were among others who wished Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday.

