Friday, April 24, 2020
COVID19

Sachin Tendulkar turns 47: Chiranjeevi, Abhishek Bachchan and other celebs wish ‘God of Cricket’

Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday. Here's how celebrities from across film industries wished the Master Blaster.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2020 2:33:25 pm
film stars wish sachin tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar marked his 47th birthday on Friday. (Photos: Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Nivin Pauly, Sai Dharam Tej/Instagram)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 today. On the occasion, celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Abhishek Bachchan, Nivin Pauly and Sai Dharam Tej among took to social media to wish the ‘God of Cricket’.

Sharing a click of himself with Tendulkar, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket, India’s Pride and the One and Only Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt You will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Stay blessed!!”

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly tweeted, “Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt. Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #HappyBirthdaySachin”. Sai Dharam Tej also wrote on Twitter, “One man one billion heartbeats… wishing the #GodOfCricket @sachin_rt a very happy birthday”

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet read, “Happy birthday @sachin_rt Health, happiness, love and respect always. The sportsperson who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, continues to get immense love and adulation.”

Also read: I am sure BCCI will be open-minded in helping other countries: Sachin Tendulkar

Comedian Vikram Sathaye and music composer Jasleen Royal were among others who wished Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday.

