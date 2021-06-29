Saahil Bhargava’s Kohima finds a nomination at LA Short International Film Festival 2021

Days before the pandemic hit the world last year, Los Angeles-based musician Saahil Bhargava, 26, was busy doing research work on some of the most brutal battles fought in world history and stumbled upon the Battle of Kohima fought in May 1944 during World War II. The research was part of a project in his day job at an animation company where he writes stories for Rainshine Entertainment. Here, he is also the founder of the teen and adult animation division.

As Bhargava read more, he found out that the battle is known to have changed the course of World War II in Asia, wherein 1500 British-Indian soldiers prevented the Japanese invasion of India and gallantly fought about 15000 Japanese soldiers who retreated after months of fighting, disease and starvation. But Kohima never caught the world’s imagination the way other battles such as Waterloo did; despite a lot of bloodshed and close-quarter combat. It was a forgotten battle and that concerned Bhargava. “A pivotal conflict, both in Indian history as well as in World War II, but it doesn’t get talked about like Stalingrad (where Germany and its allies fought the Soviet Union for control of the city of Stalingrad and lost). I was aware of the battle in Kohima as I did study World War II but not in such great detail. The more I read, I felt inspired to create music around it,” says Bhargava in a Zoom conversation from Los Angeles.

The result is Kohima, an anti-war rock ballad which uses Kohima as the backdrop but highlights the despair and trauma that a soldier goes through in the war. The music video, which has been created by Bhargava and Mumbai-based animator Harmeet Rahal, uses rotoscope animation (a technique that traces over live-action motion picture footage frame by frame) shows the story of a soldier’s life while in the middle of a war, the brutality of it and how he just wants to survive those moments. “I wanted to focus on an individual soldier – the panic, the despair, the feelings that a soldier would go through in such a nightmarish battle,” says Bhargava about the song that has found a nomination at the LA Shorts International Film Festival for ‘Best Music Video’ and ‘Best animated film’. The winner of the animated short film award winner qualifies for Oscars 2022. What’s also interesting is that Bhargava’s Kohima is nominated alongside Paul McCartney’s latest music video When Winter Comes and Yo-Yo Ma’s concert See Me.

Kohima, according to Bhargava, is significant in today’s times where one is surrounded by wars all over the world. “It’s not just anti-war, it’s also a pro-human piece. I hope the message that people take from the piece is that war is not fun for anyone involved in it, especially in the 21st century with the kind of crazy things that can happen in a war. For a soldier who is doing this without knowing the full scale of it, it’s a horrible situation to be in. He just wants to go home,” says Bhargava, who also watched movies such as Saving Private Ryan, 1917, and Attack on Titan and remembers being hit hardest with individual stories. Thus the zoomed in perspective and narrative.

Bhargava was born in New York and grew up in Mumbai. At home, his parents would play a lot of classic rock, and old Bollywood songs, among others. “And I was singing ever since I could talk,” says Bhargava, who began playing piano at a young age followed by guitar. The storytelling elements came from his interest in writing since childhood and acting in musical theatre, all of which has now coalesced into his music, which is inspired by artistes such as Freddie Mercury, Chester Bennington and Radiohead. Before Kohima, Bhargava put out songs such as Wind, the story of a man’s last day, and Mama, about a mother living under oppression.

Co-director and animator, Rahal says he had a lot of help from the vivid imagery of the song. “When Saahil came to me with the song earlier this year and told me about the song, I hadn’t heard of the battle. So post week-long research into understanding its aspects, I got into shot breakdowns and storyboards. My focus, as Saahil wanted, needed to be on the expanse of the soldier’s emotions,” says Rahal.

The month-long LA Shorts International Film Festival opens on July 1 and will be held virtually.