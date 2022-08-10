Run BTS new teaser: Jimin fails the ‘telepathy’ test, Jungkook says ‘We were never good at this’

August 10, 2022 3:03:54 pm
Run BTS is back, and the band members treated ARMY to a teaser of the special episode. Called Telepathy, the episode will see the boys being quizzed on how well they know each other. It seems that despite being in each other’s presence for over a decade, they still might not know some things about their friends.
At the beginning of the video, a person behind the camera inquires, “This may not even need to be asked, but how well do you know your members?” Jin and J-Hope are extremely optimistic, and J-Hope says, “We’ve been together so many years. We’re one in body and soul.” This confidence is not shared by Jungkook who gives them all a reality check and says, “If I search through my memories, we were seriously never good at this.” There’s impending chaos as usual, as the boys struggle with questions throughout the video, and a panicked Jungkook asks, “How do you not know this?” V is back to his trademark confused expression, while Jimin can’t help but burst into laughter while getting his answers wrong.
BTS announced the return of Run BTS on August 1, which will be the first episode in ten months. In the announcement video, Jin had shared that they ‘did some recharging’ and are back. The episode will air on August 16, and will be available on YouTube like all the other Run BTS episodes.
Run BTS has seen 150 episodes over the past couple of years, and the format of the variety show usually involves the members competing in games, trivia quizzes, or preparing small hilarious skits. Till now there have been around 155 episodes. Last year, the band said they would take a break for a while and return soon.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Not following trends, Duranga has life of its own: Gulshan Devaiah on Hindi adaptation of K-drama
Run BTS new teaser: Jimin fails the ‘telepathy’ test, Jungkook says ‘We were never good at this’
PuneScienceWeekly: For startups and researchers, a chance to work at IISER’s quantum hub
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra
INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son
Twinkle Khanna reviews Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘Dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed’
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha gets glowing reviews from Tamil celebrities, Sivakarthikeyan calls it ‘need of the hour’
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at the gym; things to keep in mind while exercising
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Anand Mahindra shares an inspirational post about CWG bronze medallist Annu Rani’s brother
INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC confirms interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son
Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple ahead of ‘Lal Singh Chadda’ release