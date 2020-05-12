Theatre personality Ruby Patel passes away

Ruby Patel and her Burjor Patel are credited for making the Parsi-Gujarati theatre popular in India. (Express archive photo) Ruby Patel and her Burjor Patel are credited for making the Parsi-Gujarati theatre popular in India. (Express archive photo)

Eminent theatre personality Ruby Patel has passed away in Mumbai. She was 86.

Actor-filmmaker Vivek Vaswani tweeted the news on Tuesday morning.

“And it goes on, just after the news of Bomi’s sad demise, another theatre stalwart! Ruby & Hosi were like the Dharmendra and Hema of the English theatre. 15 consecutive hits together. Ruby’s daughter Shernaz Patel worked opposite me in Khandaan, we’ve been colleagues since 1987 Rose,” Vivek Vaswani’s tweet read.

Ruby Patel was a name to reckon with on the Parsi-Gujarati stage. Ruby along with her husband Burjor Patel worked in several Gujarati comedies till the 1960s. They then joined the Parsi wing of the Indian National Theatre (INT) where for the next decade, they worked in popular plays like Gher Ghungro Ne Ghotalo, Tirangi Tehmul, Hello Inspector and Oogi Dahpun Ni Dadh.

Ruby Patel with actors Noshirwan Jehangir and Farid Currim in TV show Run For Your Wife. (Express archive photo) Ruby Patel with actors Noshirwan Jehangir and Farid Currim in TV show Run For Your Wife. (Express archive photo)

Ruby and Burjor Patel formed Burjor Patel Productions in the late 1970s. After a stint of over 20 years in Dubai, the duo returned to Mumbai in 2009.

Ruby Patel is survived by her husband Burjor Patel and three children. Their daughter Shernaz Patel is also a popular name in the theatre circuit. Shernaz has also acted in films like Black, Guzaarish, I Am, Rockstar, Talaash, Roy and more.

