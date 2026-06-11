Rs 370 biryani row: NCW summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra; seeks police action

The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More‘s stand-up show has now reached the National Commission for Women (NCW). Days after a viral clip from one of his performances sparked widespread outrage online, the Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, directed the Haryana Police to take action, and summoned both Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra for a hearing on June 22.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the NCW said it had taken note of media reports and viral videos from a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were made before a live audience and applauded.

The Commission expressed concern over the way the alleged conduct was trivialised and presented as entertainment, stating that normalising behaviour that undermines a woman’s consent, dignity and bodily autonomy can have serious consequences for women’s safety and societal attitudes towards gender-based violence.

ALSO READ: Rs 370 biryani row: Pranit More turned the woman into material; sexual coercion into a joke

NCW seeks action from Haryana Police

Taking note of the seriousness of the incident, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking immediate and time-bound action in the matter.

The Commission has asked the state police to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days. It has also sought information on whether an FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws.

Additionally, the NCW has requested details regarding action taken against those involved, the authentication and examination of the viral video evidence, and the role played by the organisers, performers and venue management.

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The Commission further sought details on measures proposed by law enforcement authorities to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for promoting or normalising sexual harassment, coercion or conduct that violates the dignity of women.

Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra summoned

The NCW has also issued hearing notices to comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, the audience member at the centre of the controversy. Both have been asked to appear before the Commission on June 22, 2026, at 4 pm.

In its statement, the Commission stated that any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement or disrespect towards a woman’s autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and runs contrary to the principles of equality, dignity and safety guaranteed under the Constitution and laws of India.

What is the Rs 370 biryani controversy?

It was 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra’s remarks during the crowd-work segment at Pranit More’s stand-up comedy show that sparked the controversy. While speaking to More, Jangra recounted taking a woman on a date where they ordered biryani worth Rs 370. He then remarked, “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga,” implying that spending money on the date entitled him to physical intimacy. He went on to share graphic details about their intimate encounter, drawing laughter from the audience and the comedian. After clips from the show surfaced online, the remarks triggered widespread outrage, with several celebrities and social media users criticising both Jangra’s comments and the manner in which they were received on stage.

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Apologies, backlash and industry criticism

As the controversy intensified, reports emerged that Himanshu Jangra had been fired from his workplace. Pranit More also issued a public apology, acknowledging that he should have handled the situation differently.

“Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part,” he said, while maintaining that the audience member’s comments did not reflect his personal views.

Soon after, several creators and public figures, including Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Sakshi Shivdasani and Uorfi Javed, criticised the comedian for encouraging such conversations on stage and failing to challenge the remarks in real time.