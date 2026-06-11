Rs 370 biryani row: Maharashtra police register case against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

The Maharashtra Cyber police have registered a case against stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others for allegedly disseminating “obscene and objectionable” content on social media, and summoned them for an inquiry, an official said on Thursday.

More and Jangra are at the centre of a controversy over remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

The case was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station here following preliminary probe into viral video clips from the show hosted by More, said a cyber police official.

The videos contained offensive remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons that violate public decency, he said.