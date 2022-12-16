RRR, KGF 2, Amber Heard-Jonny Depp among the most read Wikipedia pages of 2022. See complete list

Wikipedia, which is considered the online encyclopedia, has released the list of most-read articles of the year 2022. In the field of entertainment, the celebrities who drove maximum attention throughout the year are actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, bringing in 19,544,593 and 19,067,943 page views on Wikipedia, respectively. The two stars piqued people’s curiosity because of their much publicised defamation trial. The trial, which concluded on June 1, 2022, saw Depp scoring three wins against Heard, while she won one in the countersuit.

The next on the list is HBO’s House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones. The show drew 16,421,891 page views on Wikipedia. Set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, the fantasy drama tells the story of the Targaryen family, who were the rulers of Westeros for hundreds of years before being dethroned by Robert Baratheon. It was mostly liked by the audience upon its release in August on Disney+ Hotstar.

The films which found a place on the list included Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (15,982,987 page views), KGF: Chapter 2 (15,954,912), Top Gun Maverick (15,858,877), RRR (15,594,732) and The Batman (14,835,022). The American singer and actor, Elvis Aaron Presley also interested the readers because of director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on the actor-singer. His Wikipedia page got as many as 15,391,295 page views in 2022.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became one of the top-grossing films of the year 2022 and Top Gun Maverick brought back Tom Cruise into the life of his fans. SS Rajamouli’s RRR drew attention internationally and became even more popular as it began its campaign for the Oscars.