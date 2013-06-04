Rolling Stones hope to convince Adele to join them

Rolling Stones reportedly want Academy-award winning singer Adele to join them as a special guest for their upcoming Hyde Park performance. Although,the band believes its a difficult task to persuade the Skyfall singer to leave her family for the night,reported Sun Online.

“The Stones would love to get Adele on with them. It would be a massive coup,even for them,because she’s been a bit reclusive since her son Angelo James was born. She is the name they want to announce as their special guest and their invite should be special enough to get her out on stage,” a source said.

“At the minute it’s 50/50 that she’ll do it,but Mick is quietly confident he can pull it off. They want to make the Hyde Park shows a highlight of their tour,and her appearing would make it really special,” the source added.

