Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan get candid on Breakfast with Champions Season 6

Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan recently descended on Gaurav Kapur’s show Breakfast with Champions Season 6. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

NCA throwback

Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened up about the first time they met each other. The two revealed that they had met at a NCA camp. “He had come after playing Under 19 world cup against Bangladesh. So, there was a lot of hype around him. He had an aura too of a different type,” Rohit Sharma recalled.

Opening together

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan became the opening partners in 2017. The two opened during Champions Trophy. “I was very nervous because I had never opened before, not even in practice matches. And Champions Trophy is such a big series. When MS (Dhoni) asked me to open, I said yes but it is only later that I was rethinking my decision.”

Shikhar recalled, “He asked after the toss who is his opening partner.”

Explaining himself, Rohit stated, “I had no clue against who we were going to play. As a player, you get the psychological feel whether you’ll play or not. So I was preparing that since I am not playing what would I do the entire day- training or something else. I did not even know we were playing against South Africa. Later, when I asked him if he would take the strike. He refused. But then I was like what is the harm anyway. I will be out, that’s it. So, I took the chance. Interestingly, we had a 100 runs partnership. That was one tournament to remember because we won all the matches, even practice matches.

Opinion on DRS call being taken by the batsman’s partner

Sharing his opinion on Decision Review System, Rohit Sharma said, “It is a tough call because a non-striker is not in the position of an umpire. When the umpire can take a wrong call at times, how can the non-striker be sure of what happened. So, (in such times) I just go to my partner and ask if the ball touched the bat. On that basis, we take a call.”

Rohit shared Shikhar’s annoying habit

Rohit Sharma shared he is annoyed by Shikhar Dhawan’s need to use the washroom right before the match begins. “I like to be on the ground five minutes before the match begins but he always has to pee. This is something that we laugh about because it happens in every match.”

World Cup 2019

As World Cup 2019 has already begun, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan spoke about how they do not take the pressure to perform. “We don’t take the pressure. For us, it is just a cricket match. A trophy with just World Cup written over it,” Shikhar said.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan retirement plans

“Have not thought of it at all. I go with the flow. When you think of tomorrow, you cannot enjoy today. So, over the years, I have learned to be in the moment and enjoy,” Rohit Sharma replied.

Shikhar Dhawan wants to be a cricket commentator as he has a good sense of humour. When Rohit pointed out his English, the cricketer said he would work on it too.