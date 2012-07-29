Robert Pattinson being comforted by Katy Perry

“Twilight” star Robert Pattinson is being comforted by singer friend Katy Perry after girlfriend Kristen Stewart cheated on him with director Rupert Sanders.

The 26-year-old actor,who has moved out of the Los Angeles home he shared with his co-star and girlfriend,supported Perry when she went through her own split with comedian Russell Brand,37,last year,reported Daily Star online.

“She has reassured him she is very much there for him just as he was for her when she split from Russell. She has urged him to take a break with her,” a source said.

Pattinson,who had been with Stewart for three years,has reportedly told her that he needs at least two months to decide whether to take her back.

“He’s angry,hurt and upset and is sick of people taking sides already. He’s hoping to get two months to himself without Kristen around just to think things through. She has sent him messages asking him to hook up in New York for crisis talks next week but he wants to be alone,” the source added.

