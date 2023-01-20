scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved earns Rs 50 cr, actor-director celebrates it with special version of ‘Ved Tujha’ song

Ved stars Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Jiya Shankar in the lead roles. The film has earned Rs 50 crore.

Ved released in the theaters on December 30, 2022.
Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut Ved earns Rs 50 cr, actor-director celebrates it with special version of 'Ved Tujha' song
Actor Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut film Ved has become a success. The Marathi drama, which hit the theaters on December 30, 2022, has already earned Rs 50 crore. It has become the second highest earning Marathi film after Sairat. To make the occasion special, Riteish has planned a special treat for the fans of the movie.

The actor-director has decided to add a new version of Ved’s song “Ved Tujha”, with three new scenes of Satya (Riteish Deshmukh), Shravani (Genelia Deshmukh), and child artist Khushi Hajare in the movie from January 20.

The music of Ved is composed by the music composer duo Ajay and Atul.

Also read |‘Feels like a dream’: Riteish Deshmukh on cloud nine after Ved box office record

Taking to Twitter, Riteish celebrated his film’s big feat and wrote, “We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for accepting VED as your own film and showering unconditional love. #50cr #50crores.”

Genelia, who returned to the silver screen after 10 years, thanked Riteish and said in an interview with PTI, “The 10-year break gave me a chance to do other things in life, be a homemaker, to have children with my husband. Today, I feel nothing was designed or planned. But when I look at it, it’s also a homemaker’s character, and I think it helped. Honestly, I’d have taken a lot more time if it wasn’t for Riteish. He said that ‘Now it’s time to get back to doing what you’re good at and what you like doing.’”

Ved stars Ritesh, Genelia, and Jiya Shankar in the lead roles. The star couple had roped in big names from the Hindi film industry to promote the film, which also features Salman Khan in a song that has become popular on social media.

Simple Ayurvedic remedies to keep your eyes healthy

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
