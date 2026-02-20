Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar’s disciple

After musician Anoushka Shankar denied claims of Rishab Rikhiram Sharma being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar’s last disciple, he has hit back with proof photos and official statement.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 06:13 PM IST
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's discipleRishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
Make us preferred source on Google

Musician Anoushka Shankar recently denied the claims of sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma being a disciple of her father, Pandit Ravi Shankar. She said that while Rishab is talented, her father was never his guru. Now, the sitarist and music producer has hit back at Anoushka, along with an official statement and pictures with Ravi Shankar as proof of their guru-shishya relationship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, who belongs to the Rikhi Ram family of instrument makers, has built a strong fan following, known for becoming the first sitarist to perform a solo set at the White House. However, his credibility of being the last and youngest disciple of the late icon was challenged by Shankar’s daughter, Anoushka.

Now, in a statement released by Rishab’s team, he claimed that he was personally assessed by Pandit Ravi Shankar in 2012, and then formally accepted him as his disciple through the Ganda Bandhan ceremony. “On 3rd January 2012, at the Ravi Shankar Centre (Saraswati Pooja Hall), a private meeting was held at the express request of Pandit Ravi Shankar between 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, his parents Sanjay and Manjul Sharma, his brother Mukul Sharma, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal, Shruti Sadamal, and Panditji with his wife Sukanya Shankar. This followed a personal call from Panditji to Sanjay Sharma on 2nd January, requesting Rishab’s presence for the Ganda Bandhan ceremony the next day,” a part of the statement read.

It further detailed their lessons, which went on for several hours and added, “Sukanya Shankar noted that during their stay in the USA she had shown Panditji a YouTube recording of Rishab performing Raag Tilak Kamod at a Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara event in New Delhi on 10th February 2011. After reviewing the recording again on the morning of 3rd January, Pandit Ravi Shankar decided to accept Rishab as a Shishya, intending to personally nurture his potential.”

ALSO READ | Anoushka Shankar slams Air India for damaging her sitar despite charging a handling fee: ‘Devastated and truly disturbed’

“He asked Rishab to perform the same raag, listened attentively, demonstrated and corrected the composition, and conducted a formal lesson lasting several hours. Panditji clarified that while he might not always be physically present, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal would supervise structured training, with periodic remote progress reviews. The session culminated in the formal Ganda Bandhan ceremony, during which Panditji tied the traditional red thread around Rishab’s wrist and spoke of Kartavya Vidya, emphasizing that while the thread may physically break, the spiritual Guru-Shishya bond endures for life.”

The young sitarist recalled how he was even invited to perform at the memorial of Ravi Shankar, after he passed away in December 2012. “On 10th February 2012, at a Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara event held at Kamani Auditorium, Pandit Ravi Shankar publicly introduced 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on stage as his youngest disciple, in the presence of Sukanya Shankar, members of the Sharma family, fellow disciples, and the assembled audience. This marked Panditji’s final public appearance in India before relocating to his overseas residence in the United States.”

Story continues below this ad

“At the same event, Panditji formally launched the electric sitar ‘rikEsitar,’ conceived by Sanjay Sharma, and announced that Rishab would perform Raga Pancham Se Gara, which he had studied under Panditji’s guidance. The on-stage introduction served as a clear and public acknowledgment of their teacher-student relationship. Following Pandit Ravi Shankar’s passing in December 2012, Rishab was invited by Sukanya Shankar to perform at the maestro’s memorial gathering at Nehru Park on 10th March 2013, alongside other disciples from Panditji’s extended teaching lineage. From 2013 onwards, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal continued Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s training in accordance with the guidance and directives of Pandit Ravi Shankar, a mentorship that has persisted to date,” the official statement concluded.

What Anoushka Shankar said about Rishab Rikhiram

During an interview with Humans Of Bombay earlier, Anoushka had said, “Rishab is really talented and he is clearly speaking to people in a really wonderful way. I think there is some misunderstanding about his guruship. He learnt very intensively with someone very dear to me, one of my father’s senior disciples Parimal Sadaphal, and he had a couple of lessons with my father, very informally, with Parimal uncle also in the room.”

She continued, “We knew him from childhood because he was the son of our instrument maker Sanjay Rikiram Sharma. So somehow that has gone blown up into some story of him being his last disciple or the youngest disciple, which isn’t true. But he is super talented and deserves all success with or without that story.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
assi review 1600
Kennedy movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness
Kennedy movie review
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Salman Khan 'displeased' over hospital's health update on Salim Khan; Aamir Khan visits screenwriter
Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir han
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of professions now over, people will have to adapt to something new'
Pax Silica
Despite late inclusion, why Pax Silica still matters for India
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Kennedy movie review
Kennedy movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
soha ali khan
‘Waking up the muscles’: How Soha Ali Khan reboots her fitness and sweats out the jet lag after a holiday; ways women in their 40s can find balance
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
Must Read
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Waking up the muscles’: How Soha Ali Khan reboots her fitness and sweats out the jet lag after a holiday; ways women in their 40s can find balance
soha ali khan
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement