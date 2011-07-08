RiRi takes up belly dancing to stay in shape

In a bid to stay in shape before the European leg of her ”Loud” tour begins in September,Rihanna has taken up a new dance form-belly dancing.

The California King Bed hitmaker is being given lessons in the exotic art by a professional dancer from.

She loves belly dancing and has been getting all her dancers to join in. They”ve even had a few private Arabian-themed parties, Contactmusic quoted her pal as telling the Daily Mirror newspaper.

We shouldn’t be surprised to see a little of this influence when Rihanna goes on tour later this year, the pal added.

