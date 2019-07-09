Rima Das’ Bulbul Can Sing to open 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Filmmaker Rima Das’ most recent feature Bulbul Can Sing has been announced as the opening night film for the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The Assamese-language film, which had its premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, will officially kick-start IFFM on August 8 in Victoria, Melbourne.

The movie is a coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out who she really is.

“I love the enthusiasm and exuberance of an opening night. So excited that ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ is the opening night film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Special thanks to the organisers.

“The film has truly been special for me as a filmmaker. The response and appreciation we have received from across the places we had travelled to with the film is also very special. I’m looking forward to the Australian premiere of the film and interacting with the audiences there and having a conversation with them on cinema,” Das said in a statement.

The filmmaker is best known for her 2017 feature Village Rockstar, which had bagged the Best Feature Film award at the 65th National Film Awards. The movie was also India’s official entry for the 91st Academy Awards that were held in February this year.

The 10th edition of IIFM will be held from August 8 to 17. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the official chief guest at the festival.