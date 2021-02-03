Rihanna, Lilly Singh, Jay Sean and others extend support to farmers’ protest

A few international celebrities, including American pop star Rihanna, talk show host and actor Lilly Singh, singer Jay Sean, and vlogger Amanda Cerny, have expressed their support for India’s farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws.

“Eyes on You” singer Jay Sean shared a photo from the farmers’ protest and called it “one of the largest protests ever in history”.

He wrote on Instagram, “It’s one of the largest protests EVER IN HISTORY, and hardly any mainstream coverage. I live in the US and I’ve barely seen it on the news or mainstream media. I don’t know what needs to be done to raise more awareness and have more eyes on this but I’ve seen videos that are far too graphic and heartbreaking to post. People that are old enough to be my grandparents being trampled over with no remorse or regard. Pls go to my story where I will post a petition link and something actionable. #istandwithfarmers #farmersprotest.”

Rihanna shared a news report that mentioned the internet shut down in parts of India and tweeted, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.” Reacting on Rihanna’s viral tweet, Lilly Singh wrote, “Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED.”

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

Amanda Cerny posted a photo of women farmers on Instagram and in the caption, she mentioned, “The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers. ❤️ #FarmersProtest #internetshutdown”