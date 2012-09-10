Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Richa Chadda to play mafia don in ‘Fukrey’

Richa will also be testing international waters as she has bagged a Mira Nair short film.

Written by Agencies | Mumbai | Published: September 10, 2012 3:36:51 pm
Related News

After a power-packed performance in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’,actress Richa Chadda will now seen playing the role of a mafia don in Farhan Akhtar’s next home production ‘Fukrey’.

Richa recently won a lot of acclaim for the role of motor-mouth Nagma Khatoon in Anurag Kashyap’s GoW series.

“Yes,Richa Chadda has been signed for ‘Fukrey’,” producer Ritesh Sidhwani said.

Richa plays a very significant role in the film. She will be seen playing a mafia don,and her character will be called ‘Boli Punjaban’.

TV actor Pulkit Samrat,who made his debut in Bollywood with ‘Bittoo Boss’,will be playing a lead role in the film.

‘Fukrey’ is a mad cap comedy coming from the Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani banner ‘Excel Entertainment’. The title comes from the Delhi slang,which means good-for-nothing.

Directed by debutant Mrigdeep Singh Lamba,the film will revolve around Delhi-based youngsters and their life in high school and college.

Meanwhile,Richa will also be testing international waters as she has bagged a Mira Nair short film. The series comprises many short stories set across the globe and includes other star performers like Oscar-winning actor Ben Kingsley.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now