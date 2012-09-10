Richa Chadda to play mafia don in ‘Fukrey’

After a power-packed performance in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’,actress Richa Chadda will now seen playing the role of a mafia don in Farhan Akhtar’s next home production ‘Fukrey’.

Richa recently won a lot of acclaim for the role of motor-mouth Nagma Khatoon in Anurag Kashyap’s GoW series.

“Yes,Richa Chadda has been signed for ‘Fukrey’,” producer Ritesh Sidhwani said.

Richa plays a very significant role in the film. She will be seen playing a mafia don,and her character will be called ‘Boli Punjaban’.

TV actor Pulkit Samrat,who made his debut in Bollywood with ‘Bittoo Boss’,will be playing a lead role in the film.

‘Fukrey’ is a mad cap comedy coming from the Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani banner ‘Excel Entertainment’. The title comes from the Delhi slang,which means good-for-nothing.

Directed by debutant Mrigdeep Singh Lamba,the film will revolve around Delhi-based youngsters and their life in high school and college.

Meanwhile,Richa will also be testing international waters as she has bagged a Mira Nair short film. The series comprises many short stories set across the globe and includes other star performers like Oscar-winning actor Ben Kingsley.

