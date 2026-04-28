‘I was Ramesh Gopi Nair’: Inside Remo D’Souza’s home with ‘world’s smallest Shivling’; converted to Christianity at 15

Choreographer Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle have been living in their lavish Mumbai bungalow ‘Sabr’ for over a decade now. The couple’s abode is rooted with design statements, religious values, and their beliefs. In a recent interview with The Curly Tales, Remo and Lizelle gave a tour of their house – with 11 pets, Ganesh mandir, and world’s smallest Shivling.

In the beginning of the video, the couple shared their love for pets and Remo revealed, “We have 8 dogs and 3 cats. There’s Ice, Snow, Coco, Hope, Ricco, Kundi, Star, and Fury. The cats are Bambi, Zee Zee, and Simba. They have the whole house to themselves. When Kamiya pointed out that there’s a mother Mary statue outside the house and a temple inside, Lizelle replied, “So, I am a born Catholic and he is a born Hindu. I have been brought up in a boarding school, surrounded with all religions. I followed all the religions, so it’s always a part of us.”

Remo DSouza and Lizelle’s house Remo DSouza and Lizelle’s house

The choreographer added, “There’s one thing which I want to clear is that people think I got converted because of her, but that’s not true. Before coming to Mumbai, I was in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and I got converted there. I used to do a lot of work for the church, do charity, shows for them. So one day, father at the church came and asked me if I would want to convert, so I said did that there, long before marrying her. I was 15 back then, my dad supported me, just asked me to keep his name. So I was Ramesh Gopi Nair.”

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t change my name’: Remo D’Souza reveals his father’s one condition when he converted to Christianity

Remo Dsouza and Lizelle’s house Remo Dsouza and Lizelle’s house

Remo Dsouza and Lizelle’s house Remo Dsouza and Lizelle’s house

The couple then gave a tour of their beautiful house, which had two temples – one for Ganesh and one for Shiv. Right after entering their abode, there was a beautiful idol of Ganpati. “This Ganpati has been with us since the past 15 years. When I wake up in the morning, I do puja in both the temples, then I come out with my dogs and birds, then gym,” Remo revealed. Moving on to the living area, he shared that he prefers less colour, hence the muted tones in the interior. The burst of colour comes from the yellow Versace cushions on the couch.

Later on, they also made their guest offer prayers at the outdoor Shiv mandir in the house. The structure was made of grey marble, along with a big resting rock stone fountain. Elaborating her inclination towards Lord Shiv and Ganesh, Lizelle said, “Before breaking down the earlier house, someone said that this is the North East, I knew that this is where my Shiv mandir would be made. Rest of the house was designed later, this got designed first. I have been keeping Ganpati since the last 25 years. I don’t know, it’s just kind of an inclination towards it. I used to go to the temple every Saturday to do the Abhishek.”

Remo Dsouza and Lizelle’s house Remo Dsouza and Lizelle’s house

Remo Dsouza and Lizelle’s house Remo Dsouza and Lizelle’s house

She continued, “When you go to a mandir, there are 10 people standing behind you. You are pouring and then someone else is pouring. You move and they just remove everything, so I used to get very upset. When I did my first Abhishek in this house, I told Remo that somewhere I feel he wanted to come here. The work was going on, there was a whole plantation here, and suddenly I got a call that there’s a snake here. Exactly where this waterfall is, there was a snake, I called the officials, but it had just disappeared by then.”

Story continues below this ad

Remo showcased the world’s smallest Shivling kept inside his Shiv temple. “It’s the Shaligram. They are natural stones, which are found in fossils. I got it from a person who gives me all my rings and stones. He came across this and told me that’s there’s a rare Shaligram with a shivling in it, so I bought it,” Lizelle shared.

Remo D’Souza and Lizelle tied the knot in 1999 and have been together since more than 25 years. They got married three times, including Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The couple has two sons, Dhruv and Gabriel.