scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Must Read

Really tough movie quiz

Take the quiz and test your knowledge about your favourite actors and films this week.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 13, 2022 10:00:01 am
entertainment quizLet's take out some time for entertainment.

This week the showbiz world was abuzz with many movie releases coupled with announcements of new films and TV shows. So, here’s a quiz to test how well you stayed abreast with all that happened in Bollywood, Hollywood and the world of television.

Have fun!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, 14 celebrity photos
Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement