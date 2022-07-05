Ranveer Singh runs with Avengers, plays cricket with Rishabh Pant in hilarious memes

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who will be seen in Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, has dropped a new post on Instagram where the actor has donned a leopard print pantsuit with a pink fur coat.

The actor wrote in the caption, “This Sher is leaving the shehar for the wild.You won’t believe what I had to give up for this journey of a lifetime! But pyaar ke liye sab chalta hai (But everything is fair in love) .Watch this space to see all the wild things I do for love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The trailer of the show was released last week and it is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 8. The trailer also led to a number of memes. Ranveer Singh now curated the best of memes on his Instagram handle. The shot of him running in the trailer has been juxtaposed in the memes. From Avengers to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the actor found himself in iconic scenes from a number of films.

Ranveer Singh said at the trailer launch, “Sometimes fear can stop you and limit you. It can stop you from taking the next step, from growing and evolving. Don’t let fear have that control or power over you. It will stop you. One has to keep moving forward. Fear is one thing that when you experience it you must feel it, deal with.”

On his decision to take up the challenge, Ranveer Singh said, “I was discussing with my baby (Deepika) that my experiences are flat and as an actor, you need to have different experiences so that you can improve. I was feeling I am getting into my comfort zone and soon enough I got this offer. This is a fresh offering in the adventure reality genre.”

On the film front Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar’s next “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” alongside actress Alia Bhatt.