Ranveer Singh,Arjun Kapoor to team for YRF film

Actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor will team up for Yash Raj Films’ next project which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

“Yes Ali Abbas Zafar (of ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhann’ fame) is directing his next film for YRF which stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The leading lady has not been

finalised,” a YRF spokesperson said.

There was a buzz in B-town that Arjun’s proximity to Ranveer’s alleged girlfriend Anushka Sharma had caused friction between the two budding actors.

The film is reportedly about two friends,who fall in love with the same girl.

Ranveer and Arjun started their career in Bollywood with YRF movies ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ (2010) and ‘Ishaqzaade’ (2012),respectively. Both the films did well at the box office.

For Ranveer,this untitled film is third with YRF after ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ (2011).

For Arjun also,this is the third film with the production house after ‘Aurangzeb’ and ‘Virus Diwan’,both of which are yet to be released.

‘Virus Diwan’ is produced by Ashish Patil under Aditya Chopra’s Y-Films.

